Smith sends Old Bradwell into the final

Old Bradwell United are into their second cup final of the season after seeing off MK Gallacticos by a single goal on Saturday.

Darryl Smith's 26th minute strike, deceiving the keeper at the near post, securing their spot in the Division 2 Cup final, having already booked their place in the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy final too.

MK Gallacticos vs Old Bradwell United

It was a frantic start with both sides pressing, but quality in the final third. Despite early pressure from Gallacticos, the effort and work rate defensively meant United restricted them to half chances and keeper Liam Jahn was rarely called in to action.

The first half flow changed on 26 minutes, and surprisingly it came from an innocuous throw in down the left. Aaron Bhasin threw it in to Darryl Smith who rolled the defender and with everyone expecting a cross Smith hammered it in to the top right corner from virtually on the byline.

The goal settled Old Bradwell down and for the next 15 minutes we played some of our best football of the match, but couldn’t make it count and went in at half time 1-0.

Gallacticos came out of the trap fast in the second half and for the first five minutes United were struggling to keep the ball or clear their lines. But much like the rest of the season the desire to work back and block shots meant United limited Gallacticos to shots from the edge of the area.

MK Gallacticos vs Old Bradwell United

Gallacticos had quite bit of the ball in the second half, but United had the clearer cut chances. After some good work down the left Sam O’Neill played in Ben Green who shot first time only for the Gallacticos keeper to make an excellent save to his left to deny.

The visitors should have put the game to bed when Jakk Pursey found O’Neill in space but he could only head over from close range.

Not getting the second goal meant the last 10 minutes would be a nervy affair as Gallacticos pushed forward to find the equaliser, playing five up front at times, but United's stern defensive performance ensured they barely saw sight of goal, securing their second cup final of the season.

United will fast Aston Clinton in the final on April 10.