Snow sees Swans sink to third in the league

Newport Pagnell Town lost more ground in the UCL Premier Division race after their game with Oadby Town was postponed on Saturday.

Leaders Yaxley were 2-1 winners over Harborough Town while Wisbech emphatically beat Leicester Nirvana 6-3, seeing the Swans drop to third in the table.

In Division 1, Chrstian Smail's goal nine minutes from time ensured Olney Town all three points against Bugbrooke St Michael to climb into eighth place.

In SSML Division 2, Old Bradwell United would have wished for a blizzard in Milton Keynes as they were thumped 5-1 by second placed Mursley United, while Loughton Manor lost 2-0 to leaders Park View.

Bottom club Clean Slate picked up a point as they drew 1-1 with Grendon Rangers.