"Some will learn, others will make the same mistakes": Dons boss reacts to Brighton defeat

After the humiliating defeat to Brighton U21s on Tuesday night, Mike Williamson admitted he knows where some of his players’ glass ceilings now are.

Matt Dennis was one of four forwards on the pitch on Tuesday night but barely made an impact for MK Dons

With nine fringe first-teamers named in the side, and two academy products in the form of Albert Wood and Keon Lewis-Burgess, the 4-0 humbling highlighted a lot of where Dons are lacking. And, perhaps more concerning than the abject performance from some of his players, was the apparent lack of want from those despite the opportunity to make an impression.

“We do everything as a team. We can control our attitude and mentality towards the approach,” said Williamson afterwards. “I've just said to them: some of us will learn from it, and some won't, some will keep repeating the same mistakes, and that will predict at what level the boys go on to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a difficult night. Watching was difficult, playing was difficult, and we're going to learn when we watch it back. There were a few positives from a few of the lads who didn't shy away from the battle even when the game was beyond us. It was a lot of suffering.

“When we went down to 10 men in the latter stages, yes, we know the game is gone but we had to take personal pride.

“We all have to take responsibility, I have to take responsibility for that performance and the result. If the boys do, then we learn from it. We'll watch it back and get strong for it. But if we don't take responsibility, some people will learn from it, and some will keep repeating the cycle.

"I'll let you make up your mind about the individuals but we had a mixed team of youth and experience, and there were some characters out there who didn't give up, even when we were down to 10 men. That's the personality we're looking for, that's the DNA we want to work with every day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being a development squad, Brighton U21s are no pushovers, sitting sixth in Premier League 2 ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City U21s squads.

Williamson added: “We've got to give Brighton some credit, they're a good team, a special group who have been together for a while, and they came here wanting to win the game.