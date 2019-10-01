Sorinola can replicate Nombe after brilliant Fulham display

Matthew Sorinola harries the Fulham defence
After seeing Sam Nombe burst onto the scene at MK Dons, Matthew Sorinola cam make a similar impression after his glowing performance against Fulham on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old, in his first year as a professional, stole the show from a returning Jordan Moore-Taylor with his excellent performance at right wingback in the 1-0 win. Involved in almost every attack on the right flank, Sorinola, who was making his first team debut, showed glimpses into a bright future.

Matthew Sorinola made his first team debut against Fulham U21s

After seeing Sam Nombe and David Kasumu make a similar impression on manager Paul Tisdale this season, Moore-Taylor said Sorinola did everything right against Fulham.

He said: "These types of games and this competition gives the chance for the younger lads to impress. You saw how well Sam did at Stevenage – coming in and taking his chance. And with Matt, it's a credit to him how well he did at right wing-back."

His manager also praised the youngster, adding: "He did really well – he's come off with cramp but that's not a surprise for someone who hasn't been playing a lot of football. He's a young talented player. He made some great decisions, he's a really good footballer. He's diminutive, but makes up for it with speed of thought and hunger to get the ball. That counts for a lot.

"There aren't many players who just drop in and it's a straight line to success. As a youngster, you have peaks and troughs and long spells of hoping and wishing and wondering whether it will happen. Nights like tonight will give him that confidence, it's a big night for him."