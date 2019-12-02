Sorinola could become a key man for MK Dons

Russell Martin has backed defender Matthew Sorinola to become a first team regular at MK Dons.

The 18-year-old impressed against both Fulham U21s and Wycombe Wanderers during the group stage of the Leasing.com Trophy, but is yet to make an appearance in League One thus far.

Manager Russell Martin said Sorinola may need a loan spell to adjust to senior football previously but is impressed with the youngster.

And speaking ahead of Dons' Leasing.com Trophy second round game against Coventry City on Tuesday night, Martin continued to praise the defender.

He said: "He has been excellent. He's played twice and got man of the match in both. There were no questions from me about his ability, he's really young and there will be questions about the physicality of the league, but he has stepped up and done really well.

"We've got a lot of good young players here at the club and it's about them stepping up and taking their opportunities when they come along. He has done that, but he has to be patient.

"There will come a point when he will keep playing that well and will become a part of the team – he's already a part of the squad, but he could be a really big player for this team."

And it's not just Sorinola who has the chance to integrate into the first team either, with the likes of Finn Brennan and John Freeman both featuring on the bench in the last round.

Martin continued: "Since I've taken over, we've had youth team players training with us most days. It's not just about numbers, but exposing them to the group they want to be in and to see how ready they are. Hopefully there will be one or two of them featuring tomorrow because they have earned the chance."