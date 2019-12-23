Sorinola had to battle for his new Dons contract

Matthew Sorinola admitted he had to prove he was good enough to earn a contract extension to stay at MK Dons.

The 18-year-old was handed a six-month contract by former boss Paul Tisdale in the summer, but a series of impressive displays in the Leasing.com Trophy this season earned him a new deal, which he signed on Monday - a little over a week before his previous deal was set to expire.

Sorinola said he was under pressure to show his capabilities after signing a short-term deal, but hopes with his new contract he can continue to prove himself at Stadium MK.

“I’m very pleased,” the full-back told iFollow MK Dons. “There was a bit of pressure on me, knowing I only had until the New Year, but I’ve been working hard all season to get this deal - I’m delighted it’s all sorted.

“I’m thankful to Russ, the management team and everyone who has supported me. I have terrific teammates here too. Hopefully, with their support, I can push on now and continue to impress.”

Manager Martin added:: “I have been really pleased with Matty’s progress and he’s shown us that he can play a part in what we’re trying to do.

“He’s earned this contract but now he needs to keep working as hard as he has done, and keep showing the attitude that he’s shown to get to this point, in order to continue his development and work his way into the squad.

“We have a number of Academy-produced players in the squad and that’s testament the work that the Academy are doing. It’s what this club has been about for years and we will always encourage it.”