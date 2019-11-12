Sorinola is playing himself into MK Dons first team contention

Another man of the match performance in the Leasing.com Trophy has played Matthew Sorinola into Russell Martin's plans for this weekend's game against Bolton Wanderers.

The 18-year-old put in another excellent display against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, following on from a similar showing against Fulham in the previous game in the competition.

Sorniola was voted man of the match against Wycombe

With Russell Martin using Tuesday night's dead-rubber match as another opportunity to look over his squad, Sorinola's performance at left-back gave the manager food for thought.

"I really like him as a player and as a person," said Martin. "He's technically right up there with anyone in the squad. I love his calmness. He wants to play. For a young lad, he's so composed and he defended really well tonight.

"People may question his size but when you're as brave as he is to play with the ball, and get in people's faces and shut them down, he has so much ability and potential. It's up to us now to develop him.

"He might need some experience in men's football regularly. But if he carries on playing like that like he did in the last round, he'll get chances."

On his own performance, Sorinola added: "It's always good to be out there. I try to play my game, keep the ball and defend well! I just try and do as best I can do.

"(Martin) is so experienced, he knows what he's doing and we're trying to change the way we're playing. It will take a bit of time, but hopefully we can go play on Saturday and get the win."