Southampton midfielder Danso considers himself an MK Dons fan

He may have left when he was a 16-year-old without an appearance to his name, but Kevin Danso still holds MK Dons in high regard.

The 21-year-old cut his teeth with FC Augsburg before returning to England with Southampton in the summer on loan from the German side.

Having come through the Dons academy with the likes of Callum Brittain, Sam Nombe and David Kasumu, Danso returned to Stadium MK as captain of Austria U21s last week. And though his night did not end well with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of England U21s, he said it was a great experience to come back to where he first got a taste of the game.

“This is where I grew up, this is where I learnt how to play football. Every weekend I’m checking the results to see how they got on, to be honest, I would say I’m an MK Dons fan.

“This place has a big place in my heart, it’s a place I call home, it’s an honour to be playing on the pitch in front of all my friends and family.

“It means a lot to play at Stadium MK, as soon as I found out about the game I text my brothers and I was over the moon to play in front of people I know, in my home stadium as a professional footballer – it was my dream growing up – I’m happy it’s finally coming true.

Danso captained Austria U21s against England U21s last week

“It’s nice to see the lads coming through and playing for the first team. I know how hard the likes of Sam, Callum and David have been working – they deserve everything they get.

“I still see the lads when I’m free over the summer and try have a kick about with them. I’m really happy for all the lads coming through – every weekend I check to see how they played.”