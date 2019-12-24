Southend and Dons ‘fighting for their lives’

Taking on fellow relegation strugglers Southend on Boxing Day will not make a difference to MK Dons manager Russell Martin.

Sol Campbell’s side have just seven points from their season so far, with three of those points coming from their 1-0 win at Stadium MK earlier this season,

Russell Martin

Having played the Shrimpers twice already this campaign, Martin says taking on the struggling side at Roots Hall will be a different occasion to their previous two encounters.

“I don’t think there’s an ideal team to face (at this stage),” he said. “We’ve played teams with different styles, different ways of playing and we’re prepared for a bit of everything really.

“We’ve learned from every game, so I feel we’re prepared for any challenge that’s thrown at us.

“They’ll be fighting for their lives, as we are. Our sole aim is to get out of the position we’re in, then we can look forwards.

“It’s a big game for us, as is every game from now until the end of the season. It sounds like a cliché, but they all are, they all mean a huge amount.

“They’re improving under their manager, as we are, so it should be a good game. It’s one where we need to bounce back. “

Asked whether the previous games will help preparation, Martin added: “They are completely different. In terms of style and intensity, they’re completely different to what we faced earlier on, and I’d like to think they’re thinking the same as us.

“It won’t be easy, but we must go there to try and get three points.”