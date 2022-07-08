Spain cruise to victory over Finland in first UEFA Women's Euro 2022 game at Stadium MK

Despite falling behind inside the opening 60 seconds to Linda Sallstrom’s early goal, the Spanish side rallied and dominated thereafter to run out comfortable 4-1 victors.

Three more games will be played in Milton Keynes, including one of the tournament semi-finals.

Here are some of the pictures from the game at Stadium MK.

Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK Finland's striker Linda Sallstrom celebrates after scoring their first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B football match between Spain and Finland at Stadium MK

Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK Finland's striker Linda Sallstrom shoots to score their first goal

Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK Spain's defender Irene Paredes jumps to head home Spain's equaliser

Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK Spain's midfielder Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring their second goal