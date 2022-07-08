A crowd of 16,813 were at Stadium MK on Friday to watch Spain vs Finland

Spain cruise to victory over Finland in first UEFA Women's Euro 2022 game at Stadium MK

Nearly 17,000 fans watched early Women’s European Championship 2022 favourites Spain put Finland to the sword at Stadium MK on Friday night.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 8th July 2022, 7:17 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 7:31 pm

Despite falling behind inside the opening 60 seconds to Linda Sallstrom’s early goal, the Spanish side rallied and dominated thereafter to run out comfortable 4-1 victors.

Three more games will be played in Milton Keynes, including one of the tournament semi-finals.

Here are some of the pictures from the game at Stadium MK.

1. Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK

Finland's striker Linda Sallstrom celebrates after scoring their first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B football match between Spain and Finland at Stadium MK

Photo: DAMIEN MEYER

2. Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK

Finland's striker Linda Sallstrom shoots to score their first goal

Photo: DAMIEN MEYER

3. Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK

Spain's defender Irene Paredes jumps to head home Spain's equaliser

Photo: BEN STANSALL

4. Spain vs Finland at Stadium MK

Spain's midfielder Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring their second goal

Photo: DAMIEN MEYER

