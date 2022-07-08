Spain thrash Finland in Women’s Euros clash in Milton Keynes

Spain overcame a shock first minute goal to overcome Finland in dominant fashion on Friday night in the first of four UEFA Women's European Championship 2022 games at Stadium MK, winning 4-1.

Linda Sallstrom fired the underdog Finns into an unexpected lead inside the opening minute in Milton Keynes, but three headed goals from Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati and Lucia Garcia and a stoppage time penalty from Mariona Caldentey ensured Spain cruised to victory.

Milton Keynes is no stranger to top-calibre sport, having hosted the Women's FA Cup final, the Rugby World Cup, England U21s and indeed Brazil in an international friendly over the years with the tournament, and all three of Finland's Group B games being hosted at Stadium MK the latest.

The 16,813 fans had barely taken their seats after the national anthems before Finland took a shock lead. A terrific defence splitting pass from Anna Westerlund unleashed Linda Sallstrom, who beat the Spanish offside trap to find the bottom corner and put the Finns in front inside the first minute of the game.

It could have been 2-0 ten minutes later too, but Adelina Engman's cross fizzed across the face of goal.

Along with hosts England, Spain are the early tournament favourites to lift the trophy and they began to flex their muscles as they hemmed Finland into their own penalty area for long periods of the opening half as they looked to draw level. They would finish the first half with 80 per cent possession.

They thought they had done on 22 minutes only for Patri Guijarro's header to be chalked off after the ball had gone behind prior to being crossed in.

There were no doubts about the equaliser though which came three minutes later when Irene Paredes' bullet header flew into the back of the Finnish net. Of her ten international goals, four of them have come against the Finns.

Spain completed their turnaround four minutes before half-time when Mapi Leon was given far too much time on the left-hand side to send a cross into the mix, and Aitana Bonmati headed into the top corner from 15-yards out.

Their dominance of the game continued into the second half and should have put the game to bed on the hour mark when substitute Laia Aleixandri, who had barely been on the field a minute, headed towards the bottom corner, drawing a brilliant save from Finnish keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela. Esther Gonzalez also headed just wide from one of Spain's countless corners as they struggled to put the Finns to bed.

Despite being made to chase for most of the game, Finland still provided a threat when they were afforded a rare opportunity to venture forwards, but their resolve was finally broken with 15 minutes to go when Lucia Garcia headed home Leon's free-kick.