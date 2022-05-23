Special dedication from goal-scorer Barnes after stunning Wembley volley

Kieran Barnes scored a memorable goal for Newport Pagnell Town in the 3-0 win over Littlehampton Town at Wembley Stadium on Sunday

Goal-scoring hero Kieran Barnes said he hoped he made his dad and nan proud after his sensational volley at Wembley helped Newport Pagnell Town win the FA Vase on Sunday.

With Ben Shepherd’s corner only half-cleared by Littlehampton, Barnes caught perfectly the dropping ball on his left foot, sending the volley over keeper James Binfield for one of the best goals seen at the national stadium.

Shepherd then bagged a second-half brace to bring the FA Vase back to Newport Pagnell with a sensational 3-0 win.

Tweeting after the game, Barnes dedicated his memorable goal to two members of his family in particular.

“Hope the old man and my nan are proud, always with me through the whole journey,” he wrote.

“What an experience, I will cherish and never forget that for the rest of my life. Just want to say thank you to the fans and and all my family and everyone who supported all of the team on this journey. Big thank you to everyone involved with @nptfc.