Special delivery to young Milton Keynes footballers

Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services, has announced today that it is sponsoring Dele Alli’s childhood junior football team in Milton Keynes, City Colts.

Back in January before their season started, City Colts found themselves without a sponsor, meaning there was no kit for the Under 9s team. The news reached Starship, which has been operating in Milton Keynes since April 2018 delivering groceries and packages to homes across the town through its fleet of autonomous delivery robots, and the company stepped in to offer support.

After providing sponsorship for the season and with the potential to extend this further, City Colts has been able to provide all of its players with a brand new home kit, complete with a picture of the Starship robot embroidered on the front of the shirts. Parents and children wanting to go and watch the City Colts will now see Starship’s robots supporting the team pitchside by ferrying bottles of water and oranges to the players at half time.

Henry Harris-Burland, VP of Marketing at Starship Technologies, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting City Colts. Being an active part of the local community in Milton Keynes is very important to Starship and we take real pride in the positive feedback we get across the town from people who use our local service.”

Mark Rogers, manager of City Colts added: “We rely on the generosity of local businesses in Milton Keynes to sponsor the club and keep the team running, with support needed to helps us with the team kit to half time refreshments and transportation to away matches. The local community is very fond of Starship’s delivery robots and we are very grateful for their support.”