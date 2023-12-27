Spot yourself in the crowd during MK Dons' Boxing Day win over Colchester United
It was a day to celebrate at Stadium MK on Tuesday for plenty of reasons.
By Toby Lock
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:47 GMT
Not only was it a festive affair on Boxing Day, but Dons left it late to secure victory, with Ellis Harrison’s 89th minute winner earning Mike Williamson’s side the three points, but it was also a landmark occasion for Dean Lewington too, who became the EFL’s leading appearance maker for a single club.
With more than 6,000 in attendance, Jane Russell caught some of the festivities and celebrations of the MK Dons supporters in the stands.
1 / 5