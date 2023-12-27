News you can trust since 1981
Fans in the stands on Boxing Day at Stadium MK
Spot yourself in the crowd during MK Dons' Boxing Day win over Colchester United

It was a day to celebrate at Stadium MK on Tuesday for plenty of reasons.
By Toby Lock
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:47 GMT

Not only was it a festive affair on Boxing Day, but Dons left it late to secure victory, with Ellis Harrison’s 89th minute winner earning Mike Williamson’s side the three points, but it was also a landmark occasion for Dean Lewington too, who became the EFL’s leading appearance maker for a single club.

With more than 6,000 in attendance, Jane Russell caught some of the festivities and celebrations of the MK Dons supporters in the stands.

1. MK Dons vs Colchester United

Fans in the stands on Boxing Day at Stadium MK Photo: Jane Russell

2. MK Dons vs Colchester United

Photo: Jane Russell

3. MK Dons vs Colchester United

Photo: Jane Russell

4. MK Dons vs Colchester United

Photo: Jane Russell

