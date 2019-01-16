Spurs fans can look back on 1980s glory days at event in Milton Keynes

Tottenham Hotspurs’ Argentinian footballing legends Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa will be meeting fans over curry at an event in Milton Keynes later this year.

The Champions League Curry Lunch, organised by Curry Club UK will be hosted by Micky Hazard at Jurys Inn, on May 24.

Alongside the informal interview hosted by Micky Hazard, there will be a silent auction running throughout the event with items officiated by The British Sports Museum. Proceeds raised are in aid of nominated charity Willen Hospice.

The lunch will give guests the chance to hear from the pair on their career highlights and from Micky Hazard.

Ossie Ardiles epitomized the club’s free-flowing football philosophy and in his 10 seasons in north London, he became a cult figure who was worshipped by White Hart Lane fans.

Ricky Villa played 133 League games for Tottenham after a notable career in his homeland of Argentina. Ricky is also famed for his ‘Goal of the Century’ for Tottenham in the 1981 FA Cup final replay against Manchester City at Wembley.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear Ossie and Ricky’s thoughts on the Champions League, and a chance to ask the pair questions - all whilst enjoying exceptional Indian cuisine.

Tickets start from £55, with VIP packages and tables of 10 available.

For more information and to book, visit www.thecurryclubuk.com or contact Steve Kettle at steve@thecurryclubuk.com