Spurs striker Parrott flies in to sign season-long loan deal at MK Dons

Troy Parrott has six international caps for the Republic of Ireland

The 19-year-old, who was an unused substitute as Spurs beat Dons 3-1 in Wednesday night's friendly, will spend the whole 2021/22 season at Stadium MK.

Parrott has six senior international caps, and in June he scored his first goals for his country, netting twice as Ireland beat Andorra 4-1 in a friendly.

The youngster has made two Premier League appearances for Spurs, and last season he was enjoyed loan spells at Millwall in the Championship and also at Dons' league one rivals Ipswich Town, where he scored twice in 18 games.

Troy Parrott spent the second half last season at Ipswich Town

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Parrott. “The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Russell Martin has wanted me to come here previously, but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened.

"He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.

“I hope to bring goals to the team, of course, but I also want to contribute by linking play and getting on the ball as much as possible.

"I saw on Wednesday night how good the team is at creating chances and, as a striker, I can’t wait!”

Dubliner Parrott joined Spurs in 2017 before signing professional terms two years later.

Manager Russell Martin said: “Troy is somebody we have had our eyes on for a while so we are delighted to be able to work with him.

“There was a lot of interest in him so we are thankful to Spurs for trusting us with his development, but also to Troy for his commitment and desire to be here. We are excited to see what he can do for us this season.”