Stadium MK form gives Martin reason to be positive

Dons' recent upturn in form at Stadium MK has Russell Martin positive as his side round out 2019 on Sunday against Portsmouth.

While Kenny Jackett's side head into the game having beaten the division's top two sides in their last two games, Dons have picked up a point in back-to-back away games at Gillingham and Southend and are two points from safety.

But with their form picking up under their new manager, Dons have won their last two games at Stadium MK. And with the visit of Portsmouth on Sunday, and then Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day, Martin is eager to get back to playing in Milton Keynes.

"I can't wait to get home to be honest, where we've been good," he said. "Form has been good and performances have been really good. I'm hoping it is a game that will suit us better than the last two have.

"We've lost one game in four, and if we carry that one we'll be ok, but if you look at Doncaster and Rotherham, we dropped points in them and it was frustrating and if we dealt with them, we'd have been sitting much better in the table.

"We've got two games at home in front of our fans, and Portsmouth will bring a few and it'll make for a good atmosphere.

"It's up to us now to show that we've learned from the last two games and to improve especially in the second halves."