Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

MK Dons were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night as they were reduced to nine men against Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

By Toby Lock
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:17 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:18 am

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Andrew Fisher - 6

Perhaps lucky not to give away a penalty early on, but made some good stops to keep Stevenage out when Dons were reduced to 10 men. Uncharacteristically spilled a few efforts which almost got him into trouble.

2. Harry Darling - 5

A rough performance from the defender. Over-hit a lot of passes and was kept busy by the lively Jamie Reid. Bundled Dons into the lead but his trip at the death earned him a red card and Stevenage's decisive penalty.

3. Aden Baldwin - 5.5

Was put under a lot of pressure as Stevenage were on the front foot after Martin's red card. Held up well for the most part.

4. Tennai Watson - 5.5

Didn't get much of a chance to make an impression, with Dons unable to get any attacking flow going. Was taken off at half-time following Martin's red card.

