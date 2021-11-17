Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Andrew Fisher - 6
Perhaps lucky not to give away a penalty early on, but made some good stops to keep Stevenage out when Dons were reduced to 10 men. Uncharacteristically spilled a few efforts which almost got him into trouble.
2. Harry Darling - 5
A rough performance from the defender. Over-hit a lot of passes and was kept busy by the lively Jamie Reid. Bundled Dons into the lead but his trip at the death earned him a red card and Stevenage's decisive penalty.
3. Aden Baldwin - 5.5
Was put under a lot of pressure as Stevenage were on the front foot after Martin's red card. Held up well for the most part.
4. Tennai Watson - 5.5
Didn't get much of a chance to make an impression, with Dons unable to get any attacking flow going. Was taken off at half-time following Martin's red card.