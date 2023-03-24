News you can trust since 1981
Stewart could be on course to make Dons debut against his former club

Anthony Stewart could be in contention to make his long-awaited MK Dons debut as early as next week to face former club Wycombe Wanderers.

By Toby Lock
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 1 min read

The 30-year-old suffered an injury after just two training sessions with Mark Jackson’s side after making his deadline day loan move from Aberdeen, and has been side lined ever since.

But the defender returned to light training last week, took part in longer sessions this week and is scheduled to return to full-training next week in the lead-up to taking on his former club.

While not ready to return to action to face Morecambe tomorrow (Saturday), Dons’ head coach said his involvement depends on how he progresses next week in the build-up to their trip to Adams Park.

Anthony Stewart could be in line to make his Dons debut against former club Wycombe Wanderers
"He's been in part-training this week,” said Jackson. “Every day he's been building up, taking a more active role. He's still not in full-training. If everything goes well, he'll be in full-training next week, and if he gets through that, he'll be available for selection. That's another huge boost in regards to the calibre of player he is, his leadership qualities, his experience.

"It's great to see the smile on his face too because it's been a difficult time for him. To have two training sessions with his new team-mates, to want to make an immediate impact and have that taken away has been difficult.

"He's conducted himself well, and has been working hard with the medical staff. He looks in good shape but he's not quite there yet.”

