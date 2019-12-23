Still room for improvement but Martin remains upbeat

Dons are still adapting to life under Russell Martin, but the manager is still seeing plenty of room for improvement.

Now nearly two months into his tenure, taking over from Paul Tisdale in early November, Martin has seen his side begin to pick up points in League One, though saw their run stunted by Gillingham last weekend.

Although the result at Priestfield (see page 45) saw their three-match undefeated streak end, Martin said he was left feeling positive after what he had seen.

He said: “I’ve been really pleased with how the players have bought into it, and now it’s about stimulating the players and giving them more on what we need to improve. Every game we’re playing, we’re getting more clarity.

“After watching it back (Saturday’s game), we know where we need to improve, I felt a lot better about it than I did on Saturday,. It’s important that after one result, not to lose focus. I said it after the Oxford game that we had not cracked it, and it’s true – Saturday showed that.”