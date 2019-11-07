Striker boost for Dons as trio edge closer to fitness

New Dons boss Russell Martin was handed a boost in his first week in charge as injured strikers Rhys Healey and Sam Nombe began running again.

Both missed the majority of the club's recent torrid run, which signalled the end of the line for Paul Tisdale last week following their 3-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

With with Healey and Nombe both running on treadmills at Stadium MK this week as part of their rehabilitation programmes, Joe Mason draws nearer to a return having trained with the first team all week.

Speaking about getting his front men back, Martin said: "Sam and Rhys been running inside on the treadmills this week, so that's really positive. I think Rhys will be back a bit sooner than Sam, and he'll be out on the grass in the next few weeks which will be a real boost for us.

"Joe Mason has been training every day, he's looked really good and sharp, and we'll be looking to get him on the pitch soon. Slowly, everyone is coming back.

"The medical staff is brilliant. When players come back, look at Jordan Moore-Taylor, they come back better than before. If we're in that position with Joe, Rhys and Sam, it'll be brilliant."