Strikers are ready for a return but Moore-Taylor could miss Christmas period

Sam Nombe and Rhys Healey will play important roles for MK Dons over the bust Christmas period, but Jordan Moore-Taylor may miss out through injury.

Russell Martin confirmed on Monday that Nombe came through his 45-minute cameo at Gillingham unscathed, and after Healey's showing in the reserves last week will also play a part over Christmas after three months out.

Sam Nombe

The manager said: "Sam's come through ok, he's got a terrific attitude. He's put himself right in the frame, but I don't know how ready he is to start yet. He will be involved over Christmas, which is good for us, but we have to make sure he recovers well. We will need to pick and choose when he plays and keep him fresh enough to make an impact if and when he can.

"Rhys will be back involved. He missed out at the weekend after playing 45 minutes in the week, so he will be back involved, and that's good news for us. It's a huge boost for us."

Defender Moore-Taylor though could be left out over the festive period after he felt pain in his knee. Martin, who believes Moore-Taylor played too much too soon after knee surgery earlier this season, says he will be eased back in but may be out for a few more weeks.

"Jordan will take a bit longer," he added. "He's seen a specialist about his knee, he's pleased with it but he wants to take a bit more time with it. We might need to be a bit slower with him, but it's not going to be long-term so we'll hopefully reintegrate him over the next few weeks."