Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday July 5.
Join the debate on our social media channels.
1. Jamie Donley
Luton Town and Birmingham City are on the trail of Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley, according to Football London. Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He has made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.Photo: Getty Images
2. Cameron Humphreys
Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys has decided against taking up a release clause in his contract amid links to QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report by the Rotherham Advertiser. The Advertiser report he and striker Jordan Hugill have decided against walking away from the New York Stadium by not exercising terms in their respective deals and are poised to stay put now.Photo: Getty Images
3. Michael Forbes
Bristol Rovers are on the verge of securing their eighth summer acquisition as West Ham Under-23 centre-back Michael Forbes looks set to join on a season-long loan, bolstering Matt Taylor’s defensive line-up. According to Football Insider, the deal for Forbes was finalised earlier this week, with the Gas and the Hammers agreeing to terms.Photo: Getty Images
4. Idris El Mizouni
Barnsley are interested in a move for Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni this summer, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times. El Mizouni, 23, is facing an uncertain future at Ipswich Town following their promotion to the Premier League. He spent the last campaign on loan with Leyton Orient.Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.