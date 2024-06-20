2 . Alex Mitchell (Milwall to Charlton)

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Millwall defender Alex Mitchell this summer (Football Insider). Mitchell, 22, spent last season on loan at Lincoln City in League One. He made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Imps and scored once from centre back. It was his third loan spell away from the Den in just as many years with his previous two at St Johnstone in Scotland and Leyton Orient in League Two.Photo: Justin Setterfield