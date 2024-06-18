Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Tueday June 18.
Join the debate on our social media channels.
1. Steven Fletcher (Wrexham)
Steven Fletcher has agreed to sign a new one-year contract to stay at the Racecourse Ground. The Scot was part of the club's initial retained list released last month, as the Welsh club had offered him fresh terms to stay put. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Lasse Sorensen (Lincoln to Huddersfield Town)
Huddersfield Town have agreed a fee to sign Lincoln City wing-back Lasse Sorensen, as per a report from Football Insider. Sorensen has become a star player for Lincoln City over recent seasons. He moved from central midfield to a wing-back role to great success, notching six goals and eight assists in 51 games last season. Photo: Michael Regan
3. Ben Whitfield (Burton Albion)
Ben Whitfield has signed for Burton following the conclusion of his contract with Barrow AFC. The attacking midfielder joins the Brewers on a two-year deal after his contract expired at the SO Legal Stadium. Whitfield registered 15 goal contributions in over 40 appearances across all competitions last season, in a campaign that saw the Bluebirds narrowly miss out on the play-offs. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Charlie McCann
Crewe Alexandra and Salford City are both eyeing a swoop on Forest Green Rovers for Charlie McCann, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. McCann spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester United before heading to Scottish giants Rangers, who he left in 2023 to join Forest Green. He could leave for a nominal fee. Photo: Jan Kruger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.