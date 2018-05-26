Sunday League silverware gets dished out

Newport Pagnell lifted the New City Heating Sunday League KO Cup with a 3-1 win over MK Wanderers.

Padbury BT also ended the season with silverware, beating White Horse 3-2 to win the Bill Johnson Supplementary Cup.

The New City Heating Milton Keynes Sunday Football League is looking to welcome new Clubs into the League for next season. If you are interested in registering a new team to men’s Sunday League Football within a 20-mile radius of Milton Keynes, please contact League Secretary Ron James on 07720 045456.