Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Sunderland 1-2 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Connor Wickham came off the bench to score the winner against his former club as MK Dons beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 2:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 2:06 pm

Here's how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Beaten by Stewart's header but was kept pretty quiet by the defensive unit in front of him.

2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5

A faultless performance, keeping Sunderland out with barely any chances

3. Dean Lewington - 7.5

Looked impossible to beat one-on-one, making some mighty challenges. Even dusted off the outside of his left foot for a terrific pass to get Harvie in behind

4. Harry Darling - 7.5

Got caught under the cross which allowed Stewart to equalise, but otherwise restricted the front-man to scraps as he kept him firmly under control.

