Sunderland 1-2 MK Dons: Dons Rated

Here's how we rated the players.
1. Jamie Cumming - 7
Beaten by Stewart's header but was kept pretty quiet by the defensive unit in front of him.
2. Warren O'Hora - 7.5
A faultless performance, keeping Sunderland out with barely any chances
3. Dean Lewington - 7.5
Looked impossible to beat one-on-one, making some mighty challenges. Even dusted off the outside of his left foot for a terrific pass to get Harvie in behind
4. Harry Darling - 7.5
Got caught under the cross which allowed Stewart to equalise, but otherwise restricted the front-man to scraps as he kept him firmly under control.