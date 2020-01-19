Sunderland defeat sees Dons slip down the table

Lynden Gooch's sensational strike for Sunderland saw MK Dons drop to 20th in League One on Saturday.

The Black Cats climbed back into the play-off spots as a result of their 1-0 win at Stadium MK, but it was Peterborough's surprise 1-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon which saw Russell Martin's side drop back to 20th spot.

They remain three points clear of the drop zone though after Ipwich's comeback against Tranmere Rovers which saw the Tractor Boys 2-1 winners.

Dons held the slightly dubious honour of being the only team to lose to Southend until yesterday when Accrington came unstuck at home to Sol Campbell's side, losing 2-1. Bolton remain bottom, beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth.

A 94th minute Joe Jacobson penalty helped Wycombe finally get a win under their belts at the expense of Dons' next opponents Rochdale. Gareth Ainsworth's side meanwhile kept the pace with leaders Rotherham, who made it five wins in a row with an easy 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Coventry sit fourth with a 1-0 win over Doncaster, while fifth placed Oxford United were held to a 1-1 draw with Gillingham and are now level on 41 points with Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Fleetwood and Shrewsbury shared the points in a 2-2 draw at the Highbury Stadium, while Lincoln's recent resurgence continued with a 1-0 win over Blackpool to lift them into the top half in 12th.