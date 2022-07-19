The big money will no doubt be going on Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

But MK Dons will be expecting to take on the intense competition and push hard for promotion from League One next season

The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies, with updated odds being released today. Odds quoted are the best value odds available.

Take a look at what the experts say about MK’s chances and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get all the latest MK Dons news.

1. Ipswich Town Promotion chances: 36.4% Best odds: 7/4 Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday Promotion chances: 34.8% Best odds: 15/8 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Derby County Promotion chances: 25% Best odds: 3/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Peterborough United Promotion chances: 22.2% Best odds: 7/2 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales