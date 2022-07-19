MK Dons will hope to build on last season's play-off defeat and seal promotion this year.

Supercomputer gives League One promotion verdict following latest transfers and the chances of MK Dons, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and every other team

Teams around League One have been working hard through the summer to fine-tune their squads.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 4:36 pm

The big money will no doubt be going on Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

But MK Dons will be expecting to take on the intense competition and push hard for promotion from League One next season

The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies, with updated odds being released today. Odds quoted are the best value odds available.

Take a look at what the experts say about MK’s chances and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Ipswich Town

Promotion chances: 36.4% Best odds: 7/4

Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Promotion chances: 34.8% Best odds: 15/8

Photo: Getty Images

3. Derby County

Promotion chances: 25% Best odds: 3/1

Photo: Getty Images

4. Peterborough United

Promotion chances: 22.2% Best odds: 7/2

Photo: Getty Images

