It leaves the pre-season title favourites sixth in the table and three points off the automatic promotion place.

Perhaps more importantly is the fact it is two wins in a row and signs the Dons might be starting to get into their stride.

Above them Walsall and Swindon continue to set the pace at the top.

Grimsby picked up a second successive win, but it’s two defeats in a row for Gillingham and Salford City. Chesterfield were also thumped at Colchester United as they struggle to justify their pre-season tag as one of the favourites for a top three spot.

At the wrong end of the table, it’s three defeats in a row for bottom team Newport County and Crawley Town and four without a win for Shrewsbury.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.

