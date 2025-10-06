It's two wins in a row for MK Dons after the 3-2 victory over Gillingham at the weekend.placeholder image
It's two wins in a row for MK Dons after the 3-2 victory over Gillingham at the weekend.

Supercomputer issues latest League Two promotion predictions after wins for MK Dons, Cambridge United, Barnet, Crewe Alexandra and Swindon Town

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:33 BST
Promotion-chasing MK Dons wrapped up succesive wins with an impressive 3-2 victory over Gillingham.

It leaves the pre-season title favourites sixth in the table and three points off the automatic promotion place.

Perhaps more importantly is the fact it is two wins in a row and signs the Dons might be starting to get into their stride.

Above them Walsall and Swindon continue to set the pace at the top.

Grimsby picked up a second successive win, but it’s two defeats in a row for Gillingham and Salford City. Chesterfield were also thumped at Colchester United as they struggle to justify their pre-season tag as one of the favourites for a top three spot.

At the wrong end of the table, it’s three defeats in a row for bottom team Newport County and Crawley Town and four without a win for Shrewsbury.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.





84.53pts

1. Walsall

84.53pts Photo: Getty Images

81.42pts

2. Swindon Town

81.42pts Photo: Getty Images

73.65pts

3. Gillingham

73.65pts Photo: Getty Images

73.06pts

4. Grimsby Town

73.06pts Photo: Getty Images

