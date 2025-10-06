It leaves the pre-season title favourites sixth in the table and three points off the automatic promotion place.
Perhaps more importantly is the fact it is two wins in a row and signs the Dons might be starting to get into their stride.
Above them Walsall and Swindon continue to set the pace at the top.
Grimsby picked up a second successive win, but it’s two defeats in a row for Gillingham and Salford City. Chesterfield were also thumped at Colchester United as they struggle to justify their pre-season tag as one of the favourites for a top three spot.
At the wrong end of the table, it’s three defeats in a row for bottom team Newport County and Crawley Town and four without a win for Shrewsbury.
So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.
