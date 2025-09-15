MK Dons let two important points slip away at the weekend after a 1-1 draw at Chesterfield.placeholder image
Supercomputer makes wild prediction for how the final League Two table will look - with finishing positions for MK Dons, Swindon Town, Gillingham and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
Promotion-chasing MK Dons let valuable points slip after conceding a late equaliser at Chesterfield.

The 1-1 draw leaves the Dons without a win in three and sitting 10th in the early table

It’s been a mixed bag of results so far the title favourites, though it is of course still very early days.

Above them Swindon, Gillingham, Salford City, Walsall and Grimsby have all started well.

At the wrong end of the table, it looks like its going to be a tough season ahead for Newport, Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Barrow and Accrington.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the footballwebpages.co.uk website – thinks the season will finish. And while the points totals at the top end of the table and bottom two may be somewhat wild, it perhaps gives a good indication of who is on course to finish where.

97pts (+41)

1. Gillingham

97pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+42)

2. Swindon Town

95pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+34)

3. Grimsby Town

95pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+22)

4. Walsall

92pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

