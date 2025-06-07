It was a dire season last time out but, with a new manager at the helm and a re-energised squad, the Dons will be confident of giving promotion a real good go in 25/26.

They go into the season with big things expected and are the bookies favourites to lift the League Two title.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with Chesterfield tipped to push MK all the way. Relegated Bristol Rovers are looking for a quick return to League One and Notts County and Salford City head in with budgets and ambition.

So who is going to finish where? Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting this is how the final table will look.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the ebate over on our social media channels.