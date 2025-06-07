MK Dons are the current favourites to win the 2025/26 League Two title.MK Dons are the current favourites to win the 2025/26 League Two title.
Supercomputer predicts final 2025/26 League Two table - and this is where MK Dons, Barnet, Gillingham, Swindon Town and the rest of League Two are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
MK Dons will be raring to go when the new League Two season begins.

It was a dire season last time out but, with a new manager at the helm and a re-energised squad, the Dons will be confident of giving promotion a real good go in 25/26.

They go into the season with big things expected and are the bookies favourites to lift the League Two title.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with Chesterfield tipped to push MK all the way. Relegated Bristol Rovers are looking for a quick return to League One and Notts County and Salford City head in with budgets and ambition.

So who is going to finish where? Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting this is how the final table will look.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the ebate over on our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

88pts (+25)

1. Bristol Rovers

88pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+13)

2. MK Dons

81pts (+13) Photo: Jane Russell

80pts (+16)

3. Cambridge United

80pts (+16) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+18)

4. Chesterfield

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

