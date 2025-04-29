Mk Dons will be looking for pride and to keep the rebuild going on the final day of the League Two season.Mk Dons will be looking for pride and to keep the rebuild going on the final day of the League Two season.
Supercomputer predicts League Two's play-off line-up, title winner and promoted teams as Bradford City, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers gear up for epic final day

It’s going to be an epic final day in League Two this weekend.

Five sides go into the last 90 minutes of the season still with a chance of securing a play-off place.

Chesterfield kept their hopes alive by easing past Morecambe on Saturday, meaning they now have to beat Accrington away and hope that other results go their way.

AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Salford all have their fate in their own hands, while Colchester would need a mini miracle to extend their season.

Further up the table Bradford will be promoted if they beat Fleetwood Town at home or match Walsall’s result.

Doncaster can secure the title if they win at Notts County or match Port Vale’s result at home to Gillingham.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted how it’s all going to shake up.

83pts (+21)

1. Port Vale

83pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+21)

2. Doncaster Rovers

81pts (+21) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

78pts (+20)

3. Bradford City

78pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

75pts (+21)

4. Notts County

75pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

