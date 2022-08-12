Successive 1-0 defeats have left them second in the early League One table. And it doesn’t get any easier this weekend when they face a very tricky trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich.

It is a trip that the supercomputer is most likely to end in a home win, with the visitors given just a 22 per cent chance of victory.

At the other end of the table Peterborough sit top of the very early League One table and have been banging the goals in. Supercomputer is expecting a tough game at Plymouth with a victory for either side the most likely outcome.

Elsewhere around the league there are some cracking fixtures with Derby County v Barnsley perhaps the standout match for the weekend.

Here’s the Supercomputer predictions for the most likely outcome for every League One game this weekend.

1. Bristol Rovers v Oxford United Home win: 31% Draw: 25% Away win: 44% Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

2. Accrington Stanley v Burton Albion Home win: 46% Draw: 25% Away win: 29% Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United v Exeter City Home: 40% Draw: 27% Away: 43% Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Cheltenham Town v Porstmouth Home win: 29% Draw: 24% Away win: 47% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales