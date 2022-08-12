MK Dons face a tough away game at Ipswich Town this weekend, with the visitors looking for their first point of the season.

Supercomputer predicts likely outcome for Ipswich Town v MK Dons, Port Vale v Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers v Oxford United and every other League One fixture

It’s been far from an ideal start for MK Dons.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 12th August 2022, 7:00 am

Successive 1-0 defeats have left them second in the early League One table. And it doesn’t get any easier this weekend when they face a very tricky trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich.

It is a trip that the supercomputer is most likely to end in a home win, with the visitors given just a 22 per cent chance of victory.

At the other end of the table Peterborough sit top of the very early League One table and have been banging the goals in. Supercomputer is expecting a tough game at Plymouth with a victory for either side the most likely outcome.

Elsewhere around the league there are some cracking fixtures with Derby County v Barnsley perhaps the standout match for the weekend.

Here’s the Supercomputer predictions for the most likely outcome for every League One game this weekend.

1. Bristol Rovers v Oxford United

Home win: 31% Draw: 25% Away win: 44%

2. Accrington Stanley v Burton Albion

Home win: 46% Draw: 25% Away win: 29%

3. Cambridge United v Exeter City

Home: 40% Draw: 27% Away: 43%

4. Cheltenham Town v Porstmouth

Home win: 29% Draw: 24% Away win: 47%

