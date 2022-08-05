MK Dons go in search of their first point of the season against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

Supercomputer predicts likely outcome for MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday Charlton Athletic v Derby County, Portsmouth v Lincoln City, Peterborough United v Morecambe and every other League One fixture

MK Dons got off to a bad start with a 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United, and a poor performance, on the opening day of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 5th August 2022, 8:12 am
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 1:17 pm

MK will be looking for a reaction in what is perhaps the game of the day when they host Sheffield Wednesday

But the supercomputer believes an away win will be the most likely result.

Peterborough will be confident of making it two wins in a row when they host Morecambe this weekend.

Supercomputer also expects a Posh win, giving them a 57 per cent chance of victory.

Elsewhere league favourites Derby County got off to a winning start and will face a stiff test when they travel to the Valley to face Charlton Athletic.

Here’s the Supercomputer predictions for the most likely outcome for every other League One game this weekend.

1. Barnsley v Cheltenham Town

Home: 61% Draw: 21% Away: 18%

2. Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers

Home: 40% Draw: 27% Away: 33%

3. Burton Albion v Bristol Rovers

Home: 43% Draw: 27% Away: 30%

4. Charlton Athletic v Derby Cpunty

Home: 21% Draw: 24% Away: 55%

