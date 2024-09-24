But it was not the win needed to kick-start a faltering season with Dons now sitting in a lowly 19th place with seven points from seven games.

It is going to be a big task to get MK up the table with gap to the top seven starting to grow.

And supercomputer – published by OLBG – doesn’t expect things to get much better at Stadium MK

Have your say on how the season is looking via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.