MK have won just two of their opening seven games to leave them 19th in the table.

Of course it’s still early days and MK are only five points off Peterborough in the final play-off place.

Nevertheless, Supercomputer expects MK to pay the price for their poor start and are tipping them to finish seven points off a play-off place.

They are being given a just a 10 per cent chance of promotion and a 20 per cent chance of making the play-offs at the end of the season.

Leaders Ipswich are still unbeaten, leaving Supercomputer to predict they will win League One, with Sheffield Wednesday taking second spot.

Here’s how supercomputer expects the season to go.

1. Ipswich Town - 90pts (+40) Promotion chances: 57%

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 87pts (+37) Promotion chances: 48%

3. Derby County - 83pts (+29) Promotion chances: 38%

4. Portsmouth - 83pts (+28) Promotion chances: 35%