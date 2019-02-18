Surprise defeat for Robins sees them tumble

Defeat to strugglers Amersham Town saw MK Robins drop to 11th in SSML Division 1 on Saturday.

Amersham started the day second from bottom of Division 1, but their 2-0 win over Robins saw them climb to 18th, while Robins were jumped by Park View, who edged past Ampthill 4-3.

In Division 2, MK Gallacticos remain third after a 2-1 win over city rivals Unite MK. Demarlo Smith opened the scoring on 29 minutes before Josh Douglas Smith double the lead on the hour mark. Unite threatened to make it a nervous finale when they pulled one back on 74 minutes, but Gallacticos held on to claim victory. Unite remain ninth.

Old Bradwell United are hot on Gallactico's heels though after beating Totternhoe 3-1. Toby Cribb scored five minutes before the interval to give United the lead, and Sam O'Neil doubled their advantage six minutes after the restart. Josh Langlais pulled one back on 63 minutes for Totternhoe, but Tommy Cooke's came off the bench to net a third in stoppage time for Old Bradwell as they stayed fourth, a point behind Gallacticos.

New Bradwell United moved up to 11th after beating bottom club Clean Slate 3-0.