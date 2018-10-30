Swans cannot break the deadlock against Holbeach

Newport Pagnell Town cannot buy a UCL Premier Division win at the moment after a goal-less draw at home to Holbeach on Saturday.

The Swans have not won in the league in more than a month, and with just two wins to their name this season, sit 16th in the table.

Newport Pagnell Town vs Holbeach United | Pic: Jane Russell

Saturday’s 0-0 draw came against a side sitting fourth in the table, but manager Darren Lynch felt his side did enough to take all three points, despite being unable to break the deadlock.

Dom Lawless should have opened the scoring at Willen Road, but had his one-on-one saved by the keeper, while other chances went begging before the interval.

The second half descended into a slug-fest as the conditions worsened, with neither side able to net what would have been a decisive winner.

Lynch said: “We started well and maybe should have been in front when Dom Lawless went through 1 on 1 with the keeper who made a good save.

“We created a couple of other half decent chances but again didn’t take them and they were alway dangerous on the counter-attack.

“The second half was a pretty dour affair which was probably ruined by the poor weather, both teams created half chances but nothing of note really and Seb (Hayes, Holbeach manager) will probably be happier than me with the point.”

The game sparks the beginning of a busy period for Newport Pagnell. They play tonight (Tuesday) against Daventry in the Knock Out Competition, before their FA Vase clash with Thame Rangers at Willen Road next Saturday.

They then play their rearranged league game against Daventry Town away next Tuesday night.