Swans cruise into the next round of Senior Cup

The second round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup awaits for Newport Pagnell Town as they cruised past Chesham United 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Ben Shephard gave the Swans the lead on 25 minutes before Michael Lyon doubled their advantage two minutes before the break. Jamaine Ivy came off the bench to slot home a third with 11 minutes remaining.

They return to SSML Premier Division action on Saturday against Baldock.

MK Robins jumped up to sixth in SSML Division 1 after a 3-2 win over Broxbourne Borough.