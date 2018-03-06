Swans re-sign goal-machine Lawless for the run-in

Newport Pagnell Town boss Darren Lynch believes he has signed the man to fire his side to the UCL Premier Division title after re-signing striker Dom Lawless.

Lawless is the UCL's leading scorer with 37 this season - all of them coming for Eynesbury Rovers - but was Newport's leading marksman last season with 32 for the Swans.

After leaving the club in the summer for pastures new, Lawless announced his departure from Eynesbury at the end of February. And on Monday, his return to Willen Road for the remaining 11 games of the season was confirmed, much to the delight of Lynch.

"I'm delighted to have signed Dom Lawless for the last 11 games," he tweeted. "A 40-goal a season striker is too good to miss out on! Hopefully he'll help the squad in gaining promotion this season."

Newport sit second in the Premier Division table, four points behind leaders Yaxley but with three games in hand over the pace setters. Newport, with Lawless, will be back in action tonight (Tuesday) against Desborough Town at Willen Road.

Town’s Bucks & Berks FA Senior Trophy semi final has been rearranged for this Saturday (March 10) after the first game was postponed. Snow fell across the region, and Marlow was no different as the Alfred David Memorial Ground’s pitch was deemed unplayable last Saturday. Winslow United take on Daventry Town in the other semi final.