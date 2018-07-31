Swans set for Sleaford in their UCL opener

Newport Pagnell Town kick off their UCL Premier Division title bid with a home clash against Sleaford Town this Saturday.

Darren Lynch’s side finished third last season, missing out on promotion and the championship by just three points.

The Swans ended their pre-season campaign last Saturday with a 1-0 win over Aylesbury FC.

Traditionally a busy month, August will in fact be fairly quiet for Newport Pagnell. After kicking off their campaign at Willen Road, they travel to Godmanchester Rovers in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round (11/8) before rounding out the month on August 18 away at Wellingborough.