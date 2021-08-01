Swansea caretaker lauds incoming Martin's football style

Swansea City

Swansea's caretaker boss Alan Tate hailed Russell Martin s style of play as the Dons boss looks set to take over at the Liberty Stadium.

Martin took charge of Dons' 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday in what is likely to be his final game in charge before making the move to Wales and the step up to Championship football.

Tate, who played more than 300 games for the Swans during his career, took over as caretaker when Steve Cooper left the club in July and praised the incoming new man when speaking after City's 3-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

“I think he plays some good attractive stuff," he said. "I haven’t seen too many MK Dons games if I am honest but I know he faced a challenge when he first took over and they were at the bottom. He managed to get them out of it.

“He had an up and down season last year I think it’s fair to say, with where they finished, but he has got a philosophy and he believes in it which is brilliant.

“If he can bring that here and get some consistency with it then the fans, the players and the club will be loving it.