Sweeting foresees an easy transition into his new role at MK Dons

Football

Liam Sweeting admitted taking up his new role as Dons' Sporting Director won't be a major change in the way things operate at the club.

Sweeting had been Head of Recruitment for the club, but in the aftermath of Andrew Cullen's departure as Executive Director, has been promoted into a new role to take on some of the responsibilities left by Cullen.

Sweeting has been at the club for more than three years, having previously worked for Blackpool and Crystal Palace before taking up the role at Stadium MK.

In his new position, Sweeting will oversee the 'strategic direction of the Club’s ongoing football development, managing player recruitment at all levels and working closely with the Academy to maintain the pathway to the first team.'

Given his close working relationship with Martin already in his previous role, Sweeting believes the transition into his new job will be seamless and is a positive one for him.

Sweeting told iFollow MK Dons: “It’s a role that I have given a lot of thought to and worked towards, and it’s one that I am very excited for.

“This restructure shows how the chairman wants to move this club forward in a positive direction. I already have a fantastic relationship with the chairman, and Russ, so this move isn’t about major change but about us building and taking that next step as a football club.