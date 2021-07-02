Sweeting impressed with MK Dons' latest signings

Josh Martin signed on loan from Norwich City

Liam Sweeting is pleased with both the signings of Josh Martin and Ethan Robson which MK Dons completed on Thursday.

The pair both secured promotion with their parent clubs last season - Martin helping Norwich back into the Premier League while Robson secured promotion to the Championship with Blackpool - and penned agreements with Dons to play at Stadium MK for the duration of 2021/22.

Sporting Director Sweeting, whose responsibilities include playing a heavy role in recruitment, said both players have been on Dons' radar for a while, and in the case of Martin, the club were able to beat Championship clubs to his capture.

Ethan Robson arrives on loan from Blackpool

He said: “Josh is an incredibly exciting signing for us and I think it’s a fantastic use of the loan market, which this club has done well during its most successful seasons.

“Yet again, this is an example of somebody who has bought into the way we are doing things here, turning down multiple Championship offers because he sees the style of play being a really good fit for his personal objectives.

“We are really excited to see what he can do for us this season.”

On Robson, he added: “Ethan is somebody we have been tracking for a long time, ever since he came through at Sunderland.

“We watched him do well on loan at Dundee and Grimsby Town and then saw him first-hand with Blackpool last season, where he played close to 40 games for them as they earned promotion via the play-offs.