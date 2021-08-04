Sweeting wants to avoid leaving another club in the lurch

Liam Sweeting

After losing their managerial team less than a week before the new season kicks off, Liam Sweeting wants to avoid doing the same to another club as he hunts for Dons' next manager.

Swansea left their official approach until less than 24 hours before Dons' Carabao Cup game with Bournemouth, with Russell Martin officially confirmed at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday evening - six days before the League One season kicks off.

The search for a new manager is underway, with Sporting Director Sweeting already making early enquiries for potential targets.

However, Dons have been vocal on their displeasure at Swansea for the timing of their business and are eager to avoid doing the same to another club.

Sweeting though admits if the right manager is in job already, he will put Dons' needs ahead of coming across as hypocritical.

"Our preference would not be to do that to another club at this point unless we absolutely have to," he said. "We have to be careful with that because it has caused us problems and I wouldn't want to put another club in that situation.