Talks at an early stage between Dons and Ipswich's Bishop

Teddy Bishop

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is on MK Dons radar but a deal is some way off at this stage, the Citizen understands.

The 24-year-old worked with Dons coach Matt Gill at Portman Road last season, making 38 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring four goals.

Dons and Ipswich have been sat around the negotiation table this week, agreeing terms for Scott Fraser to move to Suffolk for an undisclosed fee.

Bishop has been linked with a move to Stadium MK throughout the summer, but reports emerged last night claiming Dons were close to completing the move for the midfielder.

The Citizen understands though the talks are still at very early stage at this point, and confirmation could still be a way off.