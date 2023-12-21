Tattenhoe FC scores sponsorship with Taylor Wimpey South Midlands

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has shown its support to Tattenhoe FC by sponsoring the Milton Keynes based football club for the season.

The club, founded in 2006, received £500 from the housebuilder, which has been used to help supply the club’s under 16’s team kit.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Manager of the U16’s Greens at Tattenhoe FC, said: “We’re thrilled to have Taylor Wimpey onboard as a sponsor for this season. The new kit looks fantastic and both the parents and players are delighted with it. On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank them for their support.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were delighted to sponsor Tattenhoe FC this season. The club is at the heart of the Milton Keynes community and we are proud to be able to give something back to the areas in which we build. We wish all of the teams at Tattenhoe FC all the success for the remainder of the season.”

Taylor Wimpey is building homes in Newton Leys, with The Leys at Willow Lake currently offering two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom houses with prices starting from £240,000.