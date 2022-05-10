The 10 players out of contract at MK Dons and could leave this summer

Turnover of players is nothing new, with seven coming in and nine leaving in the January transfer window, but there are quite a few familiar faces amongst the players out of contract at the end of this season.
Here is a look at who may walk away from the club this summer.
1. Franco Ravizolli
A hugely popular clean-sheet in his EFL debut against AFC Wimbledon to his name, but his other five appearances came in the cup competitions.
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Daniel Harvie
A brilliant season from the Scot saw him rack up 46 outings for Manning's side. The club has an option which they are likely to take up on the 23-year-old.
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Tennai Watson
Missed 10 games at the end of the season through injury but came back at the end of the play-offs. Like Harvie, had a good season at wing-back and the club has an option to take him on for another season.
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Aden Baldwin
Limited to just 16 appearances after signing on a free transfer last summer, but none since January after coming on as a substitute at Portsmouth
Photo: Jane Russell