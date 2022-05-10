MK Dons' squad could look significantly different when the new season kicks off in a few months time.

The 10 players out of contract at MK Dons and could leave this summer

As the dust settles on Dons’ play-off heartbreak, focus is already beginning to settle on next season and who could be wearing the shirt.

By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 6:00 am

Turnover of players is nothing new, with seven coming in and nine leaving in the January transfer window, but there are quite a few familiar faces amongst the players out of contract at the end of this season.

Here is a look at who may walk away from the club this summer.

1. Franco Ravizolli

A hugely popular clean-sheet in his EFL debut against AFC Wimbledon to his name, but his other five appearances came in the cup competitions.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Daniel Harvie

A brilliant season from the Scot saw him rack up 46 outings for Manning's side. The club has an option which they are likely to take up on the 23-year-old.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Tennai Watson

Missed 10 games at the end of the season through injury but came back at the end of the play-offs. Like Harvie, had a good season at wing-back and the club has an option to take him on for another season.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Aden Baldwin

Limited to just 16 appearances after signing on a free transfer last summer, but none since January after coming on as a substitute at Portsmouth

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3