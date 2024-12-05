Crewe Alexandra defender Mickey Demetriou is rated as League Two's best player by football website whoscored.complaceholder image
Crewe Alexandra defender Mickey Demetriou is rated as League Two's best player by football website whoscored.com

The 20 players setting the benchmark as we approach halfway point of the League Two season, including players from MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Morecambe

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
The League Two season is now not far away from the halfway – and there are a few players who have stood out so far this season.

This list – of the top 20 performers – has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best players around League Two so far this season..

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, players who are steering their side in the quest for promotion as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list includes two MK Dons players following the brilliant form in recent weeks.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

See our website for the latest Dons news.

Club: Crewe Alexandra Position: Defender

1. Mickey Demetriou - 7.55

Club: Crewe Alexandra Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Bradford City Position: Forward

2. Andy Cook - 7.37

Club: Bradford City Position: Forward Photo: Getty Images

Club: Cheltenham Town Position: Defender

3. Sam Stubbs - 7.35

Club: Cheltenham Town Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Swindon Town Position: Striker

4. Harry Smith - 7.30

Club: Swindon Town Position: Striker Photo: Getty Images

